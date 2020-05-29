قوات الخدمة السرية تغلق البيت الأبيض
أصدرت قوات الخدمة السرية قرارا يوم الجمعة، بإغلاق البيت الأبيض بسبب الاحتجاجات خارج البوابات على مقتل جورج فلويد المواطن الأمريكي من أصل إفريقي.
Volatile situation outside WH https://t.co/8zH6byFSVX— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 29, 2020
The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnewspic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X— Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020
RIGHT NOW: White House. Secret Service tackled someone. Large crowd gathering them. More police coming. @wusa9pic.twitter.com/rCXuB6NhQj— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020
يتبع..