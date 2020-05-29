 
قوات الخدمة السرية تغلق البيت الأبيض

أصدرت قوات الخدمة السرية قرارا يوم الجمعة، بإغلاق البيت الأبيض بسبب الاحتجاجات خارج البوابات على مقتل جورج فلويد المواطن الأمريكي من أصل إفريقي.

RT

