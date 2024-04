اليافعة الروسية أندرييفا تحقق "ريمونتادا" في بطولة مدريد (فيديو)

An outstanding comeback from Mirra Andreeva!



She battles back from 1-4 down in the decider to beat the big-hitting Taylor Townsend 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 to progress in Madrid.



It's just her 3rd career WTA win from a set down. Big fight from Mirra today as she takes on Noskova next!