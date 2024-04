أرقام قياسية تاريخية.. احتفالات لاعبي إنتر ميلان بعد حسم الكالتشيو

1 - #Inter are the 1st team to arithmetically win the #Scudetto in a city derby in the history of the #SerieA (since 1929-30); furthermore, the Nerazzurri are the 2nd Italian team to win at least 20 Scudetti, after Juventus (36). Unforgettable.#DerbyMilanopic.twitter.com/g10vw2l3Ur