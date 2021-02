تاناك يفوز برالي فنلندا بعد تفوقه من البداية

Ott Tänak 🇪🇪 won the #WRC#ArcticRallyFinland in his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, he led the rally from start to finish and won 5 from the 10 stages on snowy winter conditions ❄️! It's Tänak's 14th win in the WRC and it's his 2nd in a Hyundai!👏

