"نافورة كونية" تلوث الفضاء بمواد تعادل 50 مليون مرة كتلة شمسنا

1/ What are those red filaments around galaxy NGC 4383, visible in this image captured by ESO’s #VLT? 🤔



That's hydrogen gas ejected out to at least 20,000 light-years from the galaxy, at average velocities over 200 km/s and up to 300 km/s 🤯



Read more: https://t.co/zh2xpe6ycmpic.twitter.com/Visuge3nhv