كشف فوائد الموز تبعا لألوانه المختلفة!
يعد الموز أحد أرخص وأشهر أنواع الفواكه في العالم، ويتميز بفوائده الصحية المعروفة على نطاق واسع، إلا أن معظم الناس لا يدركون كيف يؤثر مستوى نضج هذه الفاكهة على مكوناتها الغذائية.
ولتوضيح ذلك بشكل جيد، نشر الرياضي الأسترالي "أخصائي التغذية"، ريان بينتو، رسما يكشف الفوائد المتنوعة للموز بأشكاله وألوانه المختلفة.
وكتب على صفحته في "إنستغرام"، High Performance Nutrition AU، قائلا: "إن أفضل طريقة لفهم كيفية تغير الفائدة الصحية للموز، هي دراسة ما يحدث في الفاكهة داخليا بمرور الوقت".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
🍌 The best way to understand how the health of a banana can change is by investigating what really happens to them internally over time. Green Bananas These bananas are youthful, low fodmap and also full of starch. Referred to as “resistant” starch, this nutrient makes your digestive system work a little harder. It's also the reason why green bananas seem to fill you up so quickly. However, the starch in green bananas can also make you feel gassy or bloated. The starch content in green bananas contributes to their waxy texture. If you’re looking for a banana that’s lower GI, go for a green one. Eventually, your body will break this starch down into glucose. This way, green bananas will raise blood sugar levels slowly. The trade-off here is taste. Green bananas can be bitter, as they contain less sugar in every bite. Yellow Bananas Say goodbye to starch and hello to sugar. This gradual switch results in a softer and sweeter banana. While the yellow variety is higher on the glycemic index, they are actually easier to digest. With less starch to break down, your digestive system will soak up the nutrients quicker. Unfortunately, there is always micronutrient loss as bananas age. To make up for this, yellow bananas are more developed when it comes to antioxidants. Spotted Bananas Not only do brown spots show that a banana has aged, but they also indicate how much starch has been converted to sugar. Ultimately, the greater number of brown spots a banana has, the more sugar it contains. You can also view brown spots as tiny immune system boosters. Spotted bananas are so rich in antioxidants that they have been linked to cancer prevention. Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) which functions to destroy tumors, is linked to those brown dots. Brown Bananas Do you remember all that resistant starch? Well, it’s practically all sugar now. Just as the starch has broken down into sugar, chlorophyll has taken a new form as well. This breakdown of chlorophyll is the reason why antioxidant levels increase as bananas age. All bananas are around 100 calories, low in fat and are rich sources of Potassium, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C and Fibre. 🍌
- الموز الأخضر
قال ريان إن الموز الأخضر "غير ناضج، ومنخفض الكربوهيدرات (الصعب امتصاصها في الأمعاء الدقيقة) ومليء النشاء".
وكتب خبير التغذية: "يؤثر هذا النوع من الموز على عمل الجهاز الهضمي قليلا. كما يجعلنا الموز الأخضر نشعر بالامتلاء بسرعة كبيرة".
ومع ذلك، يمكن للنشاء في الموز الأخضر أن يسبب "الغازات والانتفاخ في المعدة"، ولكنه يرفع مستويات السكر في الدم ببطء.
- الموز الأصفر
كشف خبير التغذية الرياضي أن الموز الأصفر "أكثر ليونة وحلاوة"، لأنه يحتوي على المزيد من السكر، ما يعني أنه أسهل في الهضم.
وقال ريان: "مع انخفاض مستوى النشاء، يمتص الجهاز الهضمي العناصر الغذائية بشكل أسرع. ولسوء الحظ، هناك دائما فقدان للمغذيات الدقيقة مع تقدم عمر الموز. وللتعويض عن ذلك، يُطوّر الموز الأصفر أكثر عندما يتعلق الأمر بمضادات الأكسدة".
- الموز المنقط
غالبا ما يُظهر الموز الناضج بقعا بنية اللون على قشرته الخارجية، ويكون ذو حلاوة عالية، نظرا لارتفاع نسبة السكر في الفاكهة.
وأوضح ريان، بالقول: "تشير البقع البنية إلى مقدار النشاء الذي تحول إلى سكر في الموز. وفي نهاية المطاف، كلما زاد عدد البقع البنية، زادت كمية السكر. ويعد هذا النوع من الموز غنيا بمضادات الأكسدة، لدرجة أنه يرتبط بالوقاية من السرطان".
- الموز البني
شرح خبير التغذية كيف أن النشاء يتحطم ويتحول إلى سكر كليا في الموز البني. وتتخذ صبغة الكلوروفيل شكلا جديدا أيضا، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة مستويات مضادات الأكسدة مع تقدم عمر الموز.
يذكر أن فاكهة الموز قليلة الدسم وغنية بالبوتاسيوم وفيتامينات B6 وC، بالإضافة إلى الألياف.
المصدر: ديلي ميل