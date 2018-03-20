 
البيت الأبيض: لا دوافع إرهابية لتفجيرات تكساس

Reuters Sergio Flores
تفجيرات مدينة أوستن الأمريكية
أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز، أن موجة تفجيرات في أوستن عاصمة ولاية تكساس، لا صلة لها بالإرهاب.

وكتبت ساندرز على "تويتر": "نحن ملتزمون بتقديم مرتكبي تلك الجرائم الخسيسة للعدالة.. لا يوجد رابط واضح بالإرهاب في هذا التوقيت".

وذكر مسؤولون أمريكيون أن طردا ناسفا انفجر داخل مركز توزيع تابع لشركة "فيديكس" لتوصيل الطرود قرب مدينة سان أنطونيو، وأن مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (إف.بي.آي) يحقق فيما إذا كان له صلة بأربعة انفجارات شهدتها أوستن على مدى الأسبوعين الماضيين أودت بحياة شخصين وأصابت أربعة.

المصدر: رويترز

