البيت الأبيض: لا دوافع إرهابية لتفجيرات تكساس
أكدت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز، أن موجة تفجيرات في أوستن عاصمة ولاية تكساس، لا صلة لها بالإرهاب.
وكتبت ساندرز على "تويتر": "نحن ملتزمون بتقديم مرتكبي تلك الجرائم الخسيسة للعدالة.. لا يوجد رابط واضح بالإرهاب في هذا التوقيت".
.@POTUS mourns for victims of the recent bombings in Austin. We are monitoring the situation, federal authorities are coordinating w/ local officials. We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. There is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) ٢٠ مارس، ٢٠١٨
وذكر مسؤولون أمريكيون أن طردا ناسفا انفجر داخل مركز توزيع تابع لشركة "فيديكس" لتوصيل الطرود قرب مدينة سان أنطونيو، وأن مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (إف.بي.آي) يحقق فيما إذا كان له صلة بأربعة انفجارات شهدتها أوستن على مدى الأسبوعين الماضيين أودت بحياة شخصين وأصابت أربعة.
President @realDonaldTrump reacts to Austin bombings: “These are sick people and we will get to the bottom of it.” @KXAN_Newspic.twitter.com/3Tq73taqoj— Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki) ٢٠ مارس، ٢٠١٨
Police suspect 'serial bomber' in deadly Austin attacks https://t.co/XMfe4ieHAw— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) ١٩ مارس، ٢٠١٨
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin blasts, FBI sayshttps://t.co/Mm3ke6M5ub— tweeter (@birdsongs52) ٢٠ مارس، ٢٠١٨
المصدر: رويترز