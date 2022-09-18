انهيار أرضي وتشكل حفرة عملاقة في منتصف طريق رئيسي بإسرائيل (صور)
نشرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية صورا لحفرة ضخمة ظهرت في منتصف طريق رئيسي وسط إسرائيل.
وأظهرت صور متداولة على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام العبرية "حفرة كبيرة" وسط الطريق قرب تقاطع هشالوم، وهو ما دفع إلى تقليص حركة المرور لمسارين فقط، وفق ما قالته الشرطة.
بدورها حذرت وزيرة النقل الإسرائيلية، ميراف ميخائيلي، سائقي السيارات من ظهور حفرة كبيرة على طريق سريع رئيسي للقادمين إلى تل أبيب.
Tel aviv israel n sinkhole pic.twitter.com/2oDakOmY7q— memeng (@yaandrian7gmai1) September 17, 2022
Sinkhole opened in the middle of an Israeli highway - and somehow, no one got hurt: Israel's central city of Tel Aviv faced a rather large sinkhole this weekend, and in quite a busy street, too. Somehow, though, no one was hurt! https://t.co/ED8CSZOWeE JPost pic.twitter.com/h273ZaX4nH— Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) September 17, 2022
Sinkhole in Tel Aviv highway. Possibly from nearby construction. Stopping Israel's main central highway for a few hours last night.#Israel#TelAviv#traffic#constructionhttps://t.co/eElZnMOOic— Ami Vider 🇮🇱 עמי וידר (@AmiV2) September 18, 2022
Following the sinkhole that opened on the Ayalon road, and in accordance with the assessment of the situation, the #IDF decided to reduce access to Kriya and also to the Galilot bases and the camps in the Gush Dan area #Israelpic.twitter.com/bJaw1xURnG— Cityintel (@Cityintel1) September 17, 2022
المصدر: تايمز أوف إسرائيل