انهيار أرضي وتشكل حفرة عملاقة في منتصف طريق رئيسي بإسرائيل (صور)

نشرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية صورا لحفرة ضخمة ظهرت في منتصف طريق رئيسي وسط إسرائيل.

وأظهرت صور متداولة على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام العبرية "حفرة كبيرة" وسط الطريق قرب تقاطع هشالوم، وهو ما دفع إلى تقليص حركة المرور لمسارين فقط، وفق ما قالته الشرطة.

بدورها حذرت وزيرة النقل الإسرائيلية، ميراف ميخائيلي، سائقي السيارات من ظهور حفرة كبيرة على طريق سريع رئيسي للقادمين إلى تل أبيب.

المصدر: تايمز أوف إسرائيل

