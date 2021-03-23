مصادر أمنية: مقتل 6 أشخاص بإطلاق نار في ولاية كولورادو الأمريكية
أفادت مصادر أمنية أمريكية بمقتل 6 أشخاص، بينهم رجل شرطة، مساء الاثنين، جراء إطلاق نار داخل مركز تجاري في مدينة بولدر بولاية كولورادو.
وذكرت شرطة بولدير أن عناصرها تعاملوا مع إطلاق نار في محل في منطقة تايبل ميسا، داعية إلى الابتعاد عن مكان الحادث، حيث احتشدت وحدات كثيرة من عناصر أجهزة الأمن وخدمة الإسعاف.
وأكدت مصادر أمنية متعددة لوسائل إعلام أمريكية مقتل 6 أشخاص على الأقل جراء إطلاق النار بينهم رجل شرطة، وسط أنباء عن القبض على منفذ الهجوم.
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية