ترتيب الرياضيين الأعلى أجرا في كل العصور

❗️



Here are the top 10 highest-paid athletes of all time (according to Sportico) :



Michael Jordan - Basketball - $3.3 billion

Tiger Woods - Golf - $2.5 billion

Arnold Palmer - Golf - $1.7 billion

Jack Nicklaus - Golf - $1.63 billion

Cristiano Ronaldo - Football - $1.58 billion… pic.twitter.com/cJfXGjoUuZ