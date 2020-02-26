الروسية ماريا شارابوفا تعلن اعتزالها كرة المضرب
أعلنت نجمة كرة المضرب الروسية ماريا شارابوفا الحاصلة على 5 ألقاب في البطولات الأربع الكبرى اليوم الأربعاء اعتزالها عالم الكرة الصفراء، وذلك أثناء مقابلة لوكالة "Vanity Fair".
Maria Sharapova is leaving tennis. In an exclusive essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the tennis legend reflects on her career, looks to her future, and asks: How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? https://t.co/q2UO5INjFI— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 26, 2020
ونشرت الحسناء الروسية البالغة 32 عاما عبر حسابها الرسمي في "إنستغرام" صورة لها عندما كانت طفلة، في بداياتها مع عالم كرة المضرب، وأرفقتها بالقول: "التنس. أنا أقول وداعا".
Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. Tennis—I’m saying goodbye.
يتبع..