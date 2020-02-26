 
الرياضة

الروسية ماريا شارابوفا تعلن اعتزالها كرة المضرب
أعلنت نجمة كرة المضرب الروسية ماريا شارابوفا الحاصلة على 5 ألقاب في البطولات الأربع الكبرى اليوم الأربعاء اعتزالها عالم الكرة الصفراء، وذلك أثناء مقابلة لوكالة "Vanity Fair".

ونشرت الحسناء الروسية البالغة 32 عاما عبر حسابها الرسمي في "إنستغرام" صورة لها عندما كانت طفلة، في بداياتها مع عالم كرة المضرب، وأرفقتها بالقول: "التنس. أنا أقول وداعا".

يتبع..

