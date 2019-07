الإعلان عن موعد إطلاق أقمار Intelsat الجديدة

Welcome to French Guiana, #Intelsat39 🛰️! The high-power communications satellite has touched down at Félix Eboué Airport and will be readied for its #Ariane5 launch at the Spaceport. Liftoff planned for late July 2019. #MissiontoSuccess#VA249@INTELSAT@Maxarpic.twitter.com/qzrtq3CVuD