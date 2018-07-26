 
من هي أجمل طفلة في العالم؟

Instagram-mofebamuyiwa
نشرت صحيفة ذا ميرور صورة "أجمل طفلة في العالم" برأي وسائل الإعلام البريطانية ومستخدمي إنستغرام.

وشاركت المصورة الفوتوغرافية، موفي مباويا، صورة الطفلة "جير" من نيجيريا على حسابها في إنستغرام، وكتبت تحت الصورة: "نعم إنها إنسان! ولكنها ملاك أيضا".

J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! We continue to the next post TEAM Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography

A post shared by BMBSTUDIO (@mofebamuyiwa) on

وأضافت مباويا أن جير على الرغم من عدم امتلاكها لخبرة وتجربة عارضات الأزياء، إلا أنها لم تكن خائفة أبدا من عدسة الكاميرا.

وقالت المصورة الفوتوغرافية إن لجير شقيقتين تمتلكان "وجهين جميلين وشخصيتين قويتين"، وأشارت إلى أنها أقنعت والدتهن بعمل حسابات لهن على إنستغرام.

وذكرت الصحيفة أن الصور المعروضة على إنستغرام جمعت آلاف الإعجابات. وعلق عليها أشد المعجبين بكلمات رقيقة مثل: "بساطة إلهية"، و"جميلة إلى حد الجنون" و"لا تقاوم على الإطلاق".

كما قام البعض بكتابة تعليقات في غير محلها أيضا، منها: "لقد وضعت باروكة على رأس الطفلة".

المصدر: لينتا. رو

