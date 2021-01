أول رئيس موريتاني يدخل مقر حلف الناتو

Secretary General @jensstoltenberg met with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of #Mauritania. They agreed on an enhanced dialogue on counter-terrorism and discussed areas for further cooperation.



Mauritania 🇲🇷 has been a partner of #NATO since 1995.



