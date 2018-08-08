// 26.06.2018 по тикету 15478
إطلاق نار في إحدى مستشفيات نيويورك
وقع إطلاق نار داخل مركز "ويستشستر" الطبي "Westchester Medical Center" في الضواحي الشمالية لمدينة نيويورك، حسبما أفادت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس".
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن الشرطة أغلقت مدخل المستشفى حيث تجمهر موظفو المشفى.
ولم تقدم بعد شرطة نيويورك تفاصيل عن ما حدث وما إذا كان هناك ضحايا نتيجة لإطلاق النار.
BREAKING: A medical center in New York has been evacuated following reports of a shooting. https://t.co/465NVVkSC1— Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) 8 августа 2018 г.
County PD Crime Scene Unit arriving at Westchester Medical Center. There are reports of a shooting on the 4th floor, which an employee said is the ICU. pic.twitter.com/EpxP6GLd4Y— Matt Coyne (@coynereports) 8 августа 2018 г.
المصدر: وكالات
