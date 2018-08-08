 
إطلاق نار في إحدى مستشفيات نيويورك

Reuters Daniel Becerril
(صورة أرشيفية)
وقع إطلاق نار داخل مركز "ويستشستر" الطبي "Westchester Medical Center" في الضواحي الشمالية لمدينة نيويورك، حسبما أفادت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس".

وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن الشرطة أغلقت مدخل المستشفى حيث تجمهر موظفو المشفى.

ولم تقدم بعد شرطة نيويورك تفاصيل عن ما حدث وما إذا كان هناك ضحايا نتيجة لإطلاق النار.

المصدر: وكالات

