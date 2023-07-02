 
صور للدمار الذي لحق بشوارع المدن الفرنسية عقب الاحتجاجات

أظهرت صور ومقاطع فيديو الدمار الهائل والتخريب الذي طال شوارع المدن الفرنسية والممتلكات العامة والخاصة عقب أعمال الشغب التي اندلعت في أنحاء فرنسا جراء مقتل مراهق على يد الشرطة.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة بعدسة RT مشاهد من مخلفات المظاهرات في منطقة روبيه شمال مدينة ليل شمال فرنسا.

كما نشر نشطاء ورواد تويتر مقاطع من الدمار الذي طال العاصمة باريس ومرسيليا ومناطق أخرى.

المصدر: RT

