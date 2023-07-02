صور للدمار الذي لحق بشوارع المدن الفرنسية عقب الاحتجاجات

#FranceRiots#franceViolence#Paris

🔴 #FRANCE 🇫🇷It was an organized & premeditated act. The wife & children were targeted by fireworks mortar. The woman is in danger of being operated on due to an injury she sustained in her shin while fleeing her house. #JusticeForNahel#riotshttps://t.co/gHnRl5aBtopic.twitter.com/UmGC3419uy