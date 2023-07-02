صور للدمار الذي لحق بشوارع المدن الفرنسية عقب الاحتجاجات
أظهرت صور ومقاطع فيديو الدمار الهائل والتخريب الذي طال شوارع المدن الفرنسية والممتلكات العامة والخاصة عقب أعمال الشغب التي اندلعت في أنحاء فرنسا جراء مقتل مراهق على يد الشرطة.
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة بعدسة RT مشاهد من مخلفات المظاهرات في منطقة روبيه شمال مدينة ليل شمال فرنسا.
كما نشر نشطاء ورواد تويتر مقاطع من الدمار الذي طال العاصمة باريس ومرسيليا ومناطق أخرى.
Another video of the Metz library that is burning😞 #FranceRiots#FranceHasFallen#franceViolencepic.twitter.com/LYyUQhXb2O— N3RO (@N3RONEWS) July 2, 2023
Fifth day of rioting in France? Demonstrators using fire arms against cops. French president brought top units to fight the demonstrators.#France#riots#paris#Monaco#StTropezpic.twitter.com/xvIuqeOVMZ— The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) July 2, 2023
#FranceRiots#franceViolence#Paris— 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweetforAnna) July 2, 2023
🔴 #FRANCE 🇫🇷It was an organized & premeditated act. The wife & children were targeted by fireworks mortar. The woman is in danger of being operated on due to an injury she sustained in her shin while fleeing her house. #JusticeForNahel#riotshttps://t.co/gHnRl5aBtopic.twitter.com/UmGC3419uy
المصدر: RT