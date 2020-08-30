مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخر في تحطم طائرة في تكساس (صورة)
لقي ثلاثة أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب شخص آخر في حادث تحطم طائرة بمطار كولتر في مدينة بريان بولاية تكساس الأمريكية.
وقالت شرطة بريان في تغريدة على "تويتر" إن المصاب نقل إلى المستشفى.
وأفاد المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل بأن الحادث شمل "بايبر PA24-250".
وأشارت وسائل إعلام أمريكية إلى أن ضباط شرطة بريان سيؤمنون مكان الحادث حتى وصول إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية.
The Bryan Police Department is currently working a plane crash at Coulter Airfield. We will be securing the scene until the FAA arrives for investigation. We ask that people avoid the area.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 30, 2020
Three people died in the crash and one person was transported to the hospital.
#BREAKING NEWS — 3 Dead, 1 Injured After Plane Crash In #Bryan, #Texas — Emergency services responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/f5GC6GzTqK— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2020
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية