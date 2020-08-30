 
مباشر

مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخر في تحطم طائرة في تكساس (صورة)

أخبار العالم

مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخر في تحطم طائرة في تكساس (صورة)
Reuters
مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 1 في تحطم طائرة في تكساس
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/omsj

لقي ثلاثة أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب شخص آخر في حادث تحطم طائرة بمطار كولتر في مدينة بريان بولاية تكساس الأمريكية.

وقالت شرطة بريان في تغريدة على "تويتر" إن المصاب نقل إلى المستشفى.

وأفاد المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل بأن الحادث شمل "بايبر PA24-250".

وأشارت وسائل إعلام أمريكية إلى أن ضباط شرطة بريان سيؤمنون مكان الحادث حتى وصول إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا