شتوتغارت يقطع الطريق على بايرن ميونخ ويمدد عقد مدربه هونيس

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️🔴



Sebastian #Hoeneß signs VfB extension 🤩



The head coach has extended his VfB contract, which was due to expire in 2025, until 30 June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣.#VfB | #Hoeneß2027pic.twitter.com/RqvILDRrpF