ناسا توثق لحظة انفجار "توهج شمسي قوي" نحو الأرض (صورة)

Yesterday, the Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) onboard @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ captured the sun's largest flare of this solar cycle (lower right edge) with a magnitude of X8.7, according to @NWSSWPC.



X-class flares are the most powerful types of flares.



Latest #spaceweather… https://t.co/nKcq67rQktpic.twitter.com/ciVKY2BPSi