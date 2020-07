نجوم نيوترونية عالقة في مدار "شديد الضيق" قد تفسر "أكبر أسرار الكون"

An important breakthrough in how we can understand dead star collisions and the expansion of the Universe has been made by an international team, led by #UEAhttps://t.co/RQb8dIedrp@UEAPhysics#MPIfR@NAICobservatory@SKA_Africa@ASTRON_NL#ThinkingWithoutBorders#UEASciencepic.twitter.com/3VZ2XqcmqN