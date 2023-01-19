 
صفوا أحذية ترمز إلى أصحابها من ضحايا فلسطين.. متظاهرون يطالبون برشلونة بقطع العلاقات مع تل أبيب

Globallookpress Ahmed ZakotKeystone Press Agency
صورة أرشيفية
تجمع المئات من المتظاهرين المؤيدين لفلسطين في برشلونة، مطالبين مجلس المدينة بقطع العلاقات مع تل أبيب.

ووضع المتظاهرون عدة عشرات من أزواج الأحذية التي تمثل الضحايا الفلسطينيين.

