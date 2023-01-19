صفوا أحذية ترمز إلى أصحابها من ضحايا فلسطين.. متظاهرون يطالبون برشلونة بقطع العلاقات مع تل أبيب
Globallookpress Ahmed ZakotKeystone Press Agency
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/ul5e
تجمع المئات من المتظاهرين المؤيدين لفلسطين في برشلونة، مطالبين مجلس المدينة بقطع العلاقات مع تل أبيب.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have gathered in Barcelona, demanding City Hall cut ties with Tel Aviv, circling several dozens of shoe pairs that represent Palestinian victims pic.twitter.com/jzgaipEZj7— RT (@RT_com) January 19, 2023
ووضع المتظاهرون عدة عشرات من أزواج الأحذية التي تمثل الضحايا الفلسطينيين.