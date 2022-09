علماء الآثار يكتشفون أدلة هائلة على الصيد في عصور ما قبل التاريخ عبر الصحراء العربية

📣📣Read @michael_fradley blog on discovery of +350 #prehistoric#hunting structures called ‘kites’ across #Arabian#desert. Changes our understanding of prehistoric connections and climate change across the #MiddleEast

👇👇https://t.co/jGd8FJv5gc

👇👇https://t.co/4bQA8CVPU8pic.twitter.com/k83sQRPA1k