غوغل تطور جيلا جديدا من الهواتف الذكية

So here are the Spec's and Renders of #Pixel5A



📱6.2" FHD+ OLED Flat

📲156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm

Plastic Made Rear Panel

📷Dual Camera Lens + Sensor

Left Side Single Punch Hole

🎧3.5mm Jack

🔒Rear Fingerprint

🔊Stereo Speakers🔊



