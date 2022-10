تلسكوب أرضي يرصد أوضح الصور حتى الآن وأكثرها تفصيلا لأكبر أقمار المشتري

Today's Picture of the Week shows two of Jupiter's moons, Europa and Ganymede, observed with our VLT. They're the size of a 1 Euro coin seen from 3-5 km away, but with adaptive optics we can see details as small as 150 km



Credit: @ESO /King & Fletcher pic.twitter.com/n83y6iqFJZ