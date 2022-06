هابل يكتشف "مجرة مخفية" قريبة مذهلة خلف درب التبانة

#DidYouKnow?

Spiral galaxy IC 342, also known as Caldwell 5, is located 11 million light-years away. This sparkling, face-on view of the center of the galaxy displays intertwined tendrils of dust in spectacular arms that wrap around a core of hot gas and stars.

