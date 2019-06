المقاتل الروسي لوبوف يعاقب خصمه الأمريكي ماليغناجي على أفعاله المشينة (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram

👊 What a night of fights! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛎 #BKFC6 was nonstop action from bell to bell. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📺 Order the replay @fitetv ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔥 And keep it locked here for info on BKFC7 | Saturday, August 10th @jtkthekid vs. @badboygarcia