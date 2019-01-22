ظاهرة فلكية نادرة تجمع الزهرة والمشتري في سماء الأرض (صور)
لم يكن "قمر الذئب الدموي" الذي شهده العالم صباح يوم الاثنين 21 يناير، الحدث الفلكي الوحيد لهذا الأسبوع.
إذ تألق كل من المشتري والزهرة معا قبل فجر يوم الثلاثاء، في حدث فلكي نادر للغاية يعرف باسم "الاقتران"، حيث تفصل بينهما 2.4 درجة، ما يقرب من خمسة أضعاف العرض الظاهري للقمر الكامل.
وكان كل من الزهرة والمشتري مرئيين للعين المجردة بفضل مرورهما بالقرب من الأرض، قبل ساعة ونصف من شروق شمس يوم الثلاثاء 22 يناير.
وتحدث ظاهرة الاقتران هذه مرة واحدة كل 24 عاما، وبذلك سيكون الموعد المقبل لحدوثها في 29 يناير 2043.
وكان علماء الفلك يتابعون كوكب الزهرة خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية، حيث أصبح أكثر وضوحا في سماء صباح يوم الثلاثاء.
وقبل حوالي شهر، بدأ المشتري أيضا في الظهور وراء وهج الشمس، ليمهد الطريق أمام مشهد رائع في ليلة غد الأربعاء، حين يظهر ساطعا على غير العادة.
وعلى الرغم من أن الكوكبين ظهرا بجانب بعضهما، إلا أن مسافة كبيرة في الواقع، فصلت بينهما، تقدر بأكثر من 400 مليون ميل.
ويعرف كل من الزهرة والمشتري بأنهما من الأجرام السماوية الأكثر سطوعا، ويأتيان في المركز الثالث والرابع بعد الشمس والقمر، ولهذا، كان من السهل على المتابعين حول العالم اكتشافهما.
المصدر: ديلي ميل