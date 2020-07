ظريف: إيران فعّلت آلية تسوية الخلافات في الاتفاق النووي 6 مرات على الأقل

Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to U.S. AND E3 violations)



16 Dec 2016 (U.S.)

10 May 2018 (U.S.)

17 June 2018 (U.S.)

6 Nov 2018 (U.S. & E3)

8 May 2019 (U.S. & E3)

2 July 2020 (E3)



I will be publishing all my letters shortly. pic.twitter.com/153H4wXlhD