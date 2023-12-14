لوس أنجلوس.. محتجون يهود يغلقون طريقا سريعا مطالبين بوقف إطلاق النار في غزة (فيديو)
قام نشطاء من جماعة يهودية تطالب بوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بعرقلة حركة المرور على طريق سريع مزدحم في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية خلال ساعة الذروة صباح الأربعاء.
وجلس المتظاهرون من منظمة If Not Now على الممرات المتجهة جنوبا للطريق السريع 110 بوسط المدينة في حوالي الساعة 9 صباحا، مما أدى إلى توقف حركة المرور، وفقا لدورية الطرق السريعة في كاليفورنيا.
18,000 Palestinians killed. 8,000 children dead in Gaza. And every single one of those lives has been snuffed out with the blessing and funding of our government.— IfNotNow🔥🕎 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 13, 2023
Today American Jews from @IfNotNowLA shut down the 110 Freeway. Politicians MUST listen and support a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/0ehKCXLmyD
وارتدى المتظاهرون قمصانا سوداء كتب عليها "ليس باسمنا" ورفعوا لافتات تطالب إسرائيل بوقف العمليات العسكرية في غزة.
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة تم تداولها عبر منصة x المحتجون يجلسون في وسط الطريق، وخلفهم عدد هائل من السيارات.
🚨 Traffic was stopped in downtown Los Angeles this morning on the 110 FWY due to a protest.— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 13, 2023
Protesters linked arms and sat, crossing all lanes on the southbound side, The protest was organized by a group calling for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JdrWRjHHbx
وأظهر مقطع فيديو على قناة KCAL TV عددا قليلا من سائقي السيارات الغاضبين وهم يتشاجرون مع المتظاهرين قبل وصول الشرطة.
وقالت دورية الطريق السريع إنه تم اعتقال حوالي 75 متظاهرا عندما بدأ ضباط الشرطة بإخلاء الطريق السريع حوالي الساعة العاشرة صباحا.
STOP THE GENOCIDE!!! No business as usual while the United States remains complicit in Israel’s war crimes.— People's City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) December 13, 2023
Ceasefire protest led by LA Jews causing major disruption! @IfNotNowLA#CeasefireNOW#FreePalestinepic.twitter.com/aNWO3xrHI1
110 FREEWAY SHUT DOWN BY PROTEST: Southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles are shut down Wednesday as dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war have halted traffic. pic.twitter.com/xE6Jfa77ah— SBRBN (@Sbrbnla) December 13, 2023
المصدر: "رويترز" + RT