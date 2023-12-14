 
لوس أنجلوس.. محتجون يهود يغلقون طريقا سريعا مطالبين بوقف إطلاق النار في غزة (فيديو)
قام نشطاء من جماعة يهودية تطالب بوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بعرقلة حركة المرور على طريق سريع مزدحم في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية خلال ساعة الذروة صباح الأربعاء.

وجلس المتظاهرون من منظمة If Not Now على الممرات المتجهة جنوبا للطريق السريع 110 بوسط المدينة في حوالي الساعة 9 صباحا، مما أدى إلى توقف حركة المرور، وفقا لدورية الطرق السريعة في كاليفورنيا.

وارتدى المتظاهرون قمصانا سوداء كتب عليها "ليس باسمنا" ورفعوا لافتات تطالب إسرائيل بوقف العمليات العسكرية في غزة.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة تم تداولها عبر منصة x المحتجون يجلسون في وسط الطريق، وخلفهم عدد هائل من السيارات.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو على قناة KCAL TV عددا قليلا من سائقي السيارات الغاضبين وهم يتشاجرون مع المتظاهرين قبل وصول الشرطة.

وقالت دورية الطريق السريع إنه تم اعتقال حوالي 75 متظاهرا عندما بدأ ضباط الشرطة بإخلاء الطريق السريع حوالي الساعة العاشرة صباحا. 

المصدر: "رويترز" + RT

