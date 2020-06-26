قتلى وجرحى جراء عملية طعن في غلاسكو الاسكتلندية
أكدت الشرطة البريطانية أنها تتعامل مع حادث وقع في مدينة غلاسكو الاسكتلندية، وسط أنباء عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى جراء عملية طعن نفذت في وضح النهار في أحد شوارع وسط المدينة.
وأكدت شرطة المدينة إغلاق شارع ويست جورج الذي وقع فيه الحادث ودعت المواطنين على الابتعاد عنه، مضيفة: "الوضع قد تم احتواؤه وليس هناك أي خطر على الجمهور الآن".
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.
وذكرت الشرطة أن المشتبه به في الحادث أصيب برصاص الأمن ولا تبحث السلطات عن أي شخص آخر في القضية، مشيرة إلى أن ضابطا أصيب جراء الحادث ويتلقى العلاج حاليا.
وأفادت تقارير صحفية بأن رجلا هاجم بسكين الناس بشكل عشوائي عند أبواب فندق غلاسكو المركزي، ما أدى إلى سقوط ثلاثة قتلى.
BREAKING NEWS
• Reports of 3 people dead
• Started in the hotel
• Multiple people injured.
• Police shot suspect.
• unclearif terror related. #Glasgow#Scotland cc @CrimeLdnpic.twitter.com/zaT2njVJUJ
British police counterterrorism personnel enter a building near the Park on West George Street in Glasgow— Nirmalya Saha (নির্মাল্য সাহা) (@_green_fire) June 26, 2020
Authorities report that there is no longer any danger to people,but they are asking to be outside the cordon zone
A terrorist attack with a knife was committed in the city pic.twitter.com/GjanxpcwKV
ونشرت وسائل إعلام صورا تظهر قوات لشرطة مكافحة الإرهاب وسيارات إسعاف وسط غلاسكو.
