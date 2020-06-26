 
مباشر
عاجل
العراق يسجل ارتفاعا جديدا بوفيات كورونا الأعلى منذ انتشار الفيروس في البلاد

قتلى وجرحى جراء عملية طعن في غلاسكو الاسكتلندية

أخبار العالم

قتلى وجرحى جراء عملية طعن في غلاسكو الاسكتلندية
Reuters
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/o6o4

أكدت الشرطة البريطانية أنها تتعامل مع حادث وقع في مدينة غلاسكو الاسكتلندية، وسط أنباء عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى جراء عملية طعن نفذت في وضح النهار في أحد شوارع وسط المدينة.

وأكدت شرطة المدينة إغلاق شارع ويست جورج الذي وقع فيه الحادث ودعت المواطنين على الابتعاد عنه، مضيفة: "الوضع قد تم احتواؤه وليس هناك أي خطر على الجمهور الآن".

وذكرت الشرطة أن المشتبه به في الحادث أصيب برصاص الأمن ولا تبحث السلطات عن أي شخص آخر في القضية، مشيرة إلى أن ضابطا أصيب جراء الحادث ويتلقى العلاج حاليا.

وأفادت تقارير صحفية بأن رجلا هاجم بسكين الناس بشكل عشوائي عند أبواب فندق غلاسكو المركزي، ما أدى إلى سقوط ثلاثة قتلى.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام صورا تظهر قوات لشرطة مكافحة الإرهاب وسيارات إسعاف وسط غلاسكو.

يتبع..

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا