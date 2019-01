ميسي يواصل تحقيق الأرقام القياسية في الليغا

4⃣0⃣0⃣ goals in a European top flight.

Only three people have ever done that before and a LONG time ago...

Josef Bican (Czechoslovakia 1931–55): 500

Jimmy McGrory (Scotland 1922–38): 410

Stjepan Bobek (Yugoslavia 1945–58): 403 https://t.co/FuecJ3iFGr