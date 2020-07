شاهد.. احتفال لاعبي ليفربول داخل حجرة تغيير الملابس

What. A. Night. 😅



Ready for more #LFCchampions content? OF COURSE YOU ARE! Head over to LFCTV GO now for exclusive clips and interviews, #LIVCHE highlights and relive last night's trophy lift 😍



𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏 𝒖𝒑 𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉 𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑬 𝒐𝒇 𝑳𝑭𝑪𝑻𝑽 𝑮𝑶 👇