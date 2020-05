اليوم.. انطلاق منافسات كأس أوروبا 2020 لكرة القدم الإلكترونية

🇭🇷 Kramaric

🇫🇷 Griezmann

🇩🇰 Eriksen

🇹🇷 Burak Yilmaz



🤔 A, B, C or D? Best goal from eEURO qualifying is _____



🎮 The #eEURO2020 final tournament is this weekend! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/6mKAMYn4c4