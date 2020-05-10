صديقة كريستيانو رونالدو تبيع ملابسها لمكافحة كورونا (صور)

View this post on Instagram

Ahora estamos atravesando un momento horrible, en el que los hospitales, enfermeras, médicos, todo el personal sanitario y los enfermos por coronavirus necesitan nuestra ayuda. España está sufriendo mucho debido a la pandemia de COVID-19 y por ello quiero ayudar. Preparé para poner a la venta en la aplicación @LESS_APP 4 prendas monísimas y un artículo único y muy especial... ¡Una camiseta de la Juventus firmada por CR7! LESS_ es una aplicación muy ECO e inteligente. Sirve para vender y comprar ropa usada. Juntos podemos ayudar a nuestro país y a nuestro planeta. La cantidad total de mi venta será donada a hospitales españoles para combatir la COVID-19. Es fácil, descarga LESS_ en tu App Store, encuentra mi perfil (georginagio) y participa en una subasta. Muchísimas gracias por formar parte conmigo de un proyecto tan importante. ❤️🙏 ---------------------------- Right now we are all going through very hard times. Hospitals, nurses, doctors, all the health personnel and everyone who sadly got sick from this pandemic really need our help. Spain suffered very badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why I've decided to help out. I chose 4 beautiful clothing articles and the T-shirt of Juventus F.C. signed by CR7 to put on sale on the @LESS_app The LESS_ - smart ECO app is an app to sell and buy pre-owned clothes. Together, we can help ourselves, our country and our planet. The entire amount from my sale will be donated to Spanish hospitals to fight with COVID-19. Just download LESS_ , find my profile (georginagio) and take part in the auction. Thank you ❤️🙏 #COVID19 #coronavirus #donation #georginarodriguez #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #juventus