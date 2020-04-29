 
وفاة نجم بوليوود عرفان خان بعد صراع طويل مع المرض

الثقافة والفن

وفاة نجم بوليوود عرفان خان بعد صراع طويل مع المرض
Globallookpress Sony Pictures Classics
مشهد من فيلم "اللغز" Puzzle - 2018 للممثل الهندي/ عرفان خان (1967-2020)
لفظ نجم بوليوود عرفان خان أنفاسه الأخيرة في المستشفى في مومباي، الأربعاء 29 أبريل، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، عن عمر ناهز 53 عاما.

ونقل الممثل الهندي إلى المستشفى مساء الثلاثاء 28 أبريل، وأدخل وحدة العناية المركزة في مستشفى كوكيلابين في مومباي بعد إصابته بعدوى في القولون، إلا أنه توفي هناك وفقا لما أكده المتحدث باسم خان في بيان مقتضب.

وكشف الراحل، في مارس 2018، في تدوينة على حسابه عبر "تويتر" نبأ إصابته بورم في الغدد الصماء العصبية، وهو نوع نادر من الأورام. ولكن بعد العلاج المكثف، تعافى بما يكفي لتصوير Angrezi Medium، آخر فيلم له، والذي تم وقف إطلاقه في مارس بسبب وباء فيروس كورونا.

المصدر: ذي غارديان

