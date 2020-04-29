وفاة نجم بوليوود عرفان خان بعد صراع طويل مع المرض
لفظ نجم بوليوود عرفان خان أنفاسه الأخيرة في المستشفى في مومباي، الأربعاء 29 أبريل، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، عن عمر ناهز 53 عاما.
ونقل الممثل الهندي إلى المستشفى مساء الثلاثاء 28 أبريل، وأدخل وحدة العناية المركزة في مستشفى كوكيلابين في مومباي بعد إصابته بعدوى في القولون، إلا أنه توفي هناك وفقا لما أكده المتحدث باسم خان في بيان مقتضب.
All the world’s a stage,— Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) April 29, 2020
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts...
You played your part #IrrfanKhan with Elegance and Excellence
Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/kSzm2lLIPr
وكشف الراحل، في مارس 2018، في تدوينة على حسابه عبر "تويتر" نبأ إصابته بورم في الغدد الصماء العصبية، وهو نوع نادر من الأورام. ولكن بعد العلاج المكثف، تعافى بما يكفي لتصوير Angrezi Medium، آخر فيلم له، والذي تم وقف إطلاقه في مارس بسبب وباء فيروس كورونا.
Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 29, 2020
An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan .— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
المصدر: ذي غارديان