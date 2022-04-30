بعد السعودية.. رئيس وزراء باكستان يحط في الإمارات (صور + فيديو)
أعلنت الحكومة الباكستانية أن رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف سيصل إلى دولة الإمارات يوم السبت، بعد زيارة رسمية للسعودية استمرت عدة أيام.
وقال مكتب رئيس الحكومة الباكستانية في تغريدة على "تويتر"، إن شهباز شريف سيصل إلى الإمارات اليوم، وسيلتقي نائبَ قائد القوات المسلحة الإماراتية ولي عهد أبوظبي، الشيخ محمد بن زايد.
وأضاف أنه سيبحث القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وضمن ذلك القضايا الثنائية.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach the UAE today where he will call on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the UAE armed forces & the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Both leaders will discuss matters of mutual interess including bilateral issues.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces & the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of their meeting at royal palace, Qasr-Al-Shatie in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/s5LzKcRpDO— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
The pictorial highlights of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport. pic.twitter.com/N5ngFoi1UY— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
Leading a high-powered delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Abu Dhabi on a day-long visit of the United Arab Emirates. UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah bin Sultan Al-Nuaimi received the PM and the members of his delegation at the airport. pic.twitter.com/5o5CWqv7vU— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022
وكان شهباز شريف قال على حسابه بـ"تويتر"، إنه بدأ زيارة للسعودية "لتجديد وتأكيد أواصر الأخوة والصداقة بين إسلام آباد والمملكة"، مشيرا إلى أن لها "مكانة خاصة في قلوبهم".
وبحسب وكالة الأنباء السعودية، استعرض شريف وولي العهد محمد بن سلمان، في مدينة جدة، "آفاق التعاون والفرص الواعدة لتنميته وتطويره، ومجمل القضايا الإقليمية والدولية والمسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك".
والخميس، وصل شهباز شريف إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، في أول زيارة خارجية له بعد ثلاثة أسابيع من توليه منصبه.
المصدر: RT + وكالات