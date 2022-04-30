 
بعد السعودية.. رئيس وزراء باكستان يحط في الإمارات (صور + فيديو)

رئيس وزراء باكستان يحط في الإمارات
أعلنت الحكومة الباكستانية أن رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف سيصل إلى دولة الإمارات يوم السبت، بعد زيارة رسمية للسعودية استمرت عدة أيام.

وقال مكتب رئيس الحكومة الباكستانية في تغريدة على "تويتر"، إن شهباز شريف سيصل إلى الإمارات اليوم، وسيلتقي نائبَ قائد القوات المسلحة الإماراتية ولي عهد أبوظبي، الشيخ محمد بن زايد.

وأضاف أنه سيبحث القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وضمن ذلك القضايا الثنائية.

وكان شهباز شريف قال على حسابه بـ"تويتر"، إنه بدأ زيارة للسعودية "لتجديد وتأكيد أواصر الأخوة والصداقة بين إسلام آباد والمملكة"، مشيرا إلى أن لها "مكانة خاصة في قلوبهم".

وبحسب وكالة الأنباء السعودية، استعرض شريف وولي العهد محمد بن سلمان، في مدينة جدة، "آفاق التعاون والفرص الواعدة لتنميته وتطويره، ومجمل القضايا الإقليمية والدولية والمسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك".

والخميس، وصل شهباز شريف إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، في أول زيارة خارجية له بعد ثلاثة أسابيع من توليه منصبه.

المصدر: RT + وكالات

