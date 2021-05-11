 
خامنئي: في أحداث القدس تتجلى الممارسات الصهيونية الخبيثة

Reuters
المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي
علق المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي على الأحداث الجارية في فلسطين، معتبرا أنه "في الأحداث الأخيرة في المسجد الأقصى وفلسطين والقدس، تتجلى التصرفات الصهيونية الخبيثة بعيون شعوب العالم".

وقال خامنئي في تغريدة عبر "تويتر" إنه "من واجب الجميع إدانة هذا السلوك الخبيث والإجرامي والهمجي للصهاينة.. الفلسطينيون يقظون ومصممون ويجب أن يواصلوا هذا الطريق".

وأضاف: "يمكن للمرء أن يتحدث فقط بلغة القوة مع هؤلاء المجرمين.. يجب عليهم (الفلسطينيين) زيادة قوتهم والوقوف بقوة ومواجهة العدو وإجبارهم على وقف جرائمهم".

المصدر: RT

