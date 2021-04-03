بريطانيا.. إصابة 8 شرطيين جراء أعمال شغب في بلفاست
أعلنت شرطة إيرلندا الشمالية (التابعة للمملكة المتحدة) أن ثمانية من ضباطها أصيبوا جراء أعمال شغب اندلعت على هامش مظاهرة في عاصمة الإقليم مدينة بلفاست.
وأكدت الشرطة في بيان لها أن مظاهرة محدودة نظمت في جنوب المدينة مساء أمس الجمعة، سرعان ما تحولت إلى اعتداء على عناصر الشرطة الحاضرين في الموقع، وأشار البيان إلى أن المشاغبين رشقوا الضباط بقطع مختلفة، منها حجارة ثقيلة وقضبان معدنية وألعاب نارية وأغطية لفتح شبكة المجاري.
A senior police officer has called for calm after officers were injured during rioting in Sandy Row, south Belfast, last night.— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 3, 2021
Please see Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls’ full statement:https://t.co/5ndHZMeypk
وذكرت الشرطة أن الضباط المصابين تعرضوا لحروق وجروح في الرأس والأقدام، مضيفة أن سبعة أشخاص اعتقلوا في موقع الحادث.
Riots in #belfast city centre / Sandy Row under way tonight. @WestBelfastUPRG@Tracybelfast1@mofitzmaurice@BelfastLive@News_Letter@StephenNolan@JamieBrysonCPNI@NIPolicingBoard@tinkerboy#COVID19@DUPlead@utvpic.twitter.com/T4tXxDHrXU— lord Weeks (@Lord_weeks) April 2, 2021
Footage of how the trouble developed late last night at Sandy Row near the centre of Belfast. pic.twitter.com/DvaLNyuxi4— Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) April 3, 2021
ودعت قيادة الشرطة إلى التهدئة و"وقف هذا السلوك المروع فورا"، مناشدة كل من لديه النفوذ استخدامه من أجل وضع حد لأعمال الشغب.
Lines of police have moved up side streets now in Sandyrow @BelTelpic.twitter.com/be4fuhByDA— Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) April 2, 2021
وأوضحت صحيفة The Irish Times أن بلفاست شهدت اضطرابات اجتماعية لليلة الرابعة على التوالي، وأن المحتجين ينتمون لحركة الموالين المؤيدة لبقاء إيرلندا الشمالية ضمن المملكة المتحدة، وهم يعارضون الاتفاقات التجارية المبرمة بين لندن والاتحاد الأوروبي بموجب صفقة "بريكست".
Loyalist youths continue to attack police in Sandy Row, Belfast, Northern Ireland— 🇬🇧 Jolene Bunting 🇬🇧 (@jolenebuntinguk) April 2, 2021
Anger has been building in the Unionist/Loyalist Community for some time over the N.I Protocol, Sinn Feins' lawlessness & constant dirty deals to keep the #GoodFriday Appeasement on track. pic.twitter.com/Hz7yiArWm6
المصدر: RT + The Irish Times