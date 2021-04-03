 
بريطانيا.. إصابة 8 شرطيين جراء أعمال شغب في بلفاست

Reuters Clodagh Kilcoyne
أعلنت شرطة إيرلندا الشمالية (التابعة للمملكة المتحدة) أن ثمانية من ضباطها أصيبوا جراء أعمال شغب اندلعت على هامش مظاهرة في عاصمة الإقليم مدينة بلفاست.

وأكدت الشرطة في بيان لها أن مظاهرة محدودة نظمت في جنوب المدينة مساء أمس الجمعة، سرعان ما تحولت إلى اعتداء على عناصر الشرطة الحاضرين في الموقع، وأشار البيان إلى أن المشاغبين رشقوا الضباط بقطع مختلفة، منها حجارة ثقيلة وقضبان معدنية وألعاب نارية وأغطية لفتح شبكة المجاري.

وذكرت الشرطة أن الضباط المصابين تعرضوا لحروق وجروح في الرأس والأقدام، مضيفة أن سبعة أشخاص اعتقلوا في موقع الحادث.

ودعت قيادة الشرطة إلى التهدئة و"وقف هذا السلوك المروع فورا"، مناشدة كل من لديه النفوذ استخدامه من أجل وضع حد لأعمال الشغب.

وأوضحت صحيفة The Irish Times أن بلفاست شهدت اضطرابات اجتماعية لليلة الرابعة على التوالي، وأن المحتجين ينتمون لحركة الموالين المؤيدة لبقاء إيرلندا الشمالية ضمن المملكة المتحدة، وهم يعارضون الاتفاقات التجارية المبرمة بين لندن والاتحاد الأوروبي بموجب صفقة "بريكست".

المصدر: RT + The Irish Times

