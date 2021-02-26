 
شبكة مختصة بالأمن البحري: السفينة التي تعرضت لانفجار في خليج عمان تابعة لشركة إسرائيلية

أخبار العالم

أعلنت شركة Dryad Global المختصة بالأمن البحري، أن السفينة التجارية التي تعرضت لانفجار في خليج عمان تابعة لشركة إسرائيلية.

يتبع..

