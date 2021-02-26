شبكة مختصة بالأمن البحري: السفينة التي تعرضت لانفجار في خليج عمان تابعة لشركة إسرائيلية
أعلنت شركة Dryad Global المختصة بالأمن البحري، أن السفينة التجارية التي تعرضت لانفجار في خليج عمان تابعة لشركة إسرائيلية.
An explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing in the Gulf of Oman Friday. The crew and vessel were safe. The explosion forced the vessel, reported to be the Helios Ray, to head to the nearest port. pic.twitter.com/vT7IZkKegq— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 26, 2021
