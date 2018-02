الكشف عن هوية تمثال "محبوب الإله رع"

Ancient Statue of Nubian King Found in Nile River Temple of Dengeil.

Found in an ancient temple dedicated to the Egyptian god Amun, the statue depicts Aspelta, who was the ruler of the Kush kingdom between 593 B.C. and 568 B.C. https://t.co/w1dSu0pTqKpic.twitter.com/LIO7jb1ZTD