بارترا إلى ريال بيتيس قادما من بوروسيا دورتموند

Hello Borussen! As you know, these last two months, my situation has changed completely. That’s the reason I want to tell you something: Thank you BVB family! I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in only a year and a half. It has happened very fast but at the same time I feel like I had been many more years. Everything has been very powerfull and I have experienced amazing feelings, inside and offside the field. This has made me grow as a player and person. Thanks to my colleagues who welcomed me and gave me their love from the first to the last day. Thanks to the trainers who trust on me. Above all, millions of thanks to you, supporters. I would never have imagined feeling so much love from one of the best crew in the world. You are an example for everyone. And that's why I'm leaving happy. I gave everything in every moment and we were able to achieve and celebrate a trophy together, after tried for many years. A very big hug, from your friend Borussen, Marc.

A post shared by Marc Bartra (@marcbartra) on Jan 30, 2018 at 1:17pm PST