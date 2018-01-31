بارترا إلى ريال بيتيس قادما من بوروسيا دورتموند
أعلن نادي ريال بيتيس الإسباني اليوم الأربعاء عن التعاقد مع الإسباني مارك بارترا (27 عاما) من بوروسيا دورتموند الألماني لغاية عام 2023.
وقال النادي الأندلسي، في بيان نشره على موقعه الرسمي على الإنترنت: "بالتعاقد مع مارك بارترا، أصبح ريال بيتيس يمتلك لاعبا، يتميز بالخبرة والسرعة، والقوة في ألعاب الهواء، والصلابة الدفاعية".
📣 OFICIAL | El #RealBetis se refuerza con el internacional Marc Bartra 😀👋— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) 30 января 2018 г.
➡ https://t.co/ddGgPfpXrT#Bartra2023pic.twitter.com/DAC8tGN5w1
وقضى بارترا الذي نشأ بين صفوف فئة الناشئين بنادي برشلونة فترة غير موفقة في صفوف بوروسيا دورتموند، حيث لم يستطع إثبات قدراته للعب أساسيا طوال فترة العام ونصف العام، التي قضاها مع النادي الألماني.
💬 @MarcBartra: "Se me pone la piel de gallina con el cariño que he recibido de la afición" 🙌💚🔝— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) 30 января 2018 г.
➡ https://t.co/K1gWHNn2mj#Bartra2023pic.twitter.com/fbxXrnlIQH
وبالإضافة إلى ذلك، أصيب اللاعب الإسباني في الهجوم، الذي وقع على حافلة بوروسيا دورتموند، العام الماضي، وتعرض لجرح قطعي في راحة اليد اليمنى، خضع على إثره لعملية جراحية، وغاب عن صفوف فريقه لعدة أسابيع.
وتبادل بارترا الشكر مع ناديه السابق مؤكدا أنه لن ينسى اللحظات والمشاعر التي عاشها مع "أسرته في دورتموند".
🙏 Gracias, @MarcBartra! 👏 pic.twitter.com/HxseuHVFZJ— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 30 января 2018 г.
Hello Borussen! As you know, these last two months, my situation has changed completely. That’s the reason I want to tell you something: Thank you BVB family! I have no words to describe the moments and feelings that I have lived in only a year and a half. It has happened very fast but at the same time I feel like I had been many more years. Everything has been very powerfull and I have experienced amazing feelings, inside and offside the field. This has made me grow as a player and person. Thanks to my colleagues who welcomed me and gave me their love from the first to the last day. Thanks to the trainers who trust on me. Above all, millions of thanks to you, supporters. I would never have imagined feeling so much love from one of the best crew in the world. You are an example for everyone. And that's why I'm leaving happy. I gave everything in every moment and we were able to achieve and celebrate a trophy together, after tried for many years. A very big hug, from your friend Borussen, Marc.
ويهدف بارترا من وراء انتقاله لصفوف ريال بيتيس، إلى الوصول لأفضل مستوياته الفنية، من أجل المشاركة مع المنتخب الإسباني، في بطولة كأس العالم التي تستضيفها روسيا الصيف القادم.
