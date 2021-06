شاهد.. أجمل 4 أهدف لأطراف مواجهتي اليوم في "يورو 2020"

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🆚🇩🇰 Wales and Denmark go head to head at a major tournament for the first time

🇮🇹🆚🇦🇹 Austria have won 12 of their 36 previous games against Italy#EUROfixtures | @bookingcom | #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/uZtyGLABmn