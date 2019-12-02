حفل توزيع جوائز الكرة الذهبية.. (تغطية مباشرة)
تتجه الأنظار اليوم في تمام الساعة 21:30 بتوقيت موسكو ومكة المكرمة إلى العاصمة الفرنسية التي تستضيف حفل جائزة الكرة الذهبية 2019، والتي تقدمها مجلة "فرانس فوتبول" الفرنسية الشهيرة.
توافد اللاعبين والضيوف إلى حفل توزيع جوائز الكرة الذهبية:
Walking to the #ballondor ceremony! @FCBarcelonapic.twitter.com/9fVniHVA1E— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
MESSI, MESSI, MESSI...— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Look who's here, ready to walk on the red carpet! 👀 #ballondorpic.twitter.com/VbI6riVFx2
Casual family picture of @FCBarcelona! 😁 #ballondorpic.twitter.com/t8Uw05dGxa— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
📸 @lewy_official#ballondor#FCBayernpic.twitter.com/F4CRSgNLpO— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 2, 2019
.@AndreyOnana from @AFCAjax has just arrived on the red carpet, nominated for the 2019 Yachine's Trophy 🧤#ballondor#yachinetrophypic.twitter.com/vx2lh2Lu1K— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
.@KosovareAsllani and @JakobssonSofia are the first to arrive on the red carpet 👀#ballondorpic.twitter.com/6kQRdvUFYj— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
.@Alissonbecker of @LFC and his wife on the red carpet 👍#ballondorpic.twitter.com/11uHVONGbm— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
الإعلان عن المرشحين الـ 10 الأوائل للفوز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية 2019:
يتصدر هذه القائمة نجم برشلونة وقائد المنتخب الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، المرشح الأبرز للفوز بالكرة الذهبية السادسة في تاريخه.
وتضم القائمة نجم يوفنتوس كريستيانو رونالدو، ونجوم ليفربول، المصري محمد صلاح، وفيرجيل فان دايك، وساديو ماني وأليسون بيكر.
كما تضم نجما مانشستر سيتي، الجزائري رياض محرز وبرناردو سيلفا، وروبرت ليفاندوفيسكي نجم بايرن ميونخ، وكيليان مبابي نجم باريس سان جيرمان.
وكشف الموقع الرسمي لمجلة "فرانس فوتبول" بترتيب تنازلي عن القائمة النهائية من المركز 11 لغاية المركز 30 للمتنافسين على الكرة الذهبية لعام 2019:
المركز 11:
- فرينكي دي يونغ نجم برشلونة.
Ranked at the 11st place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@DeJongFrenkie21 🇳🇱@FCBarcelona— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/hdErncO1aB
المركز 12:
- رحيم ستيرلينغ نجم مانشستر سيتي.
Ranked at the 12nd place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@sterling7 🏴@ManCity— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/5RyF8atQw5
المركز 13:
- إيدين هازارد نجم ريال مدريد.
Ranked at the 13rd place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@hazardeden10 🇧🇪@realmadrid— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/t7bVigw8cJ
المركز 14:
- كيفين دي بروين لاعب مانشستر سيتي.
Ranked at the 14th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@DeBruyneKev 🇧🇪@ManCity— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/N4df3F6pCl
المركز 15:
- ماتياس دي ليخت نجم يوفنتوس.
Ranked at the 15th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Matthijs de Ligt 🇳🇱@juventusfc
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/LfoNvY6b3D
المركز 16:
- سيرجيو أغويرو مهاجم مانشستر سيتي.
"Ranked at the 16th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@aguerosergiokun 🇦🇷@ManCity— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/y6Uhu75noC
المركز 17:
- روبيرتو فيرمينيو نجم ليفربول.
Ranked at the 17th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷@LFC
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/VEb7dx3K7I
المركز 18:
- أنطونيو غريزمان نجم برشلونة.
Ranked at the 18th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@AntoGriezmann 🇫🇷@FCBarcelona— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/N0xlY5fixr
المركز 19:
- ترنت ألكساندر أرنولد لاعب ليفربول.
Ranked at the 19th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@trentaa98 🏴@LFC— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Live ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/MWVGCSqPID
المركز 20:
- بيير إيمريك أوباميانغ مهاجم أرسنال.
- دوشان تاديتش نجم أياكس.
Equally ranked at the 20th place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Dušan Tadić 🇷🇸@AFCAjax
Already announced ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/ji2Z2NWCG9
المركز 22:
- هيونغ مين سون نجم توتنهام.
Ranked at the 22nd place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Son Heung-Min 🇰🇷@SpursOfficial
Already announced ranking > https://t.co/cSurv8xUiLpic.twitter.com/ZlIGSxl5y5
المركز 23:
- هوغو لوريس حارس مرمى توتنهام.
Ranked at the 23rd place of the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷@SpursOfficialpic.twitter.com/VxIqZuKFZN
المركز 24:
- كاليديو كولي بالي مدافع نابولي.
- أندريه تير شتيغن حارس مرمى برشلونة.
Equally ranked at the 24th place for the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@mterstegen1🇩🇪@FCBarcelona— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Follow live the latest news about Ballon d'Or ▶️ https://t.co/4Yrnl4StLppic.twitter.com/RtuH5YxkCo
المركز 26:
- كريم بنزيما مهاجم ريال مدريد.
- الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم لاعب ليفربول.
Equally ranked at the 26th place for the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@Gwijnaldum 🇳🇱@LFCpic.twitter.com/3cXOJ62Inv— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
المركز 28:
- جواو فيليكس مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد.
- دوني فان دي بيك لاعب أياكس أمستردام.
- ماركينيوس مدافع باريس سان جيرمان.
Equally ranked at the 28th place for the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@Donny_beek6 🇳🇱@AFCAjaxpic.twitter.com/diUQiUSgOR— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
Equally ranked at the 28th place for the 2019 #ballondor ⤵️@marquinhos_m5 🇧🇷@PSG_insidepic.twitter.com/rZi4lkTYQ9— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
وسيشهد الحفل مراسم تسليم جائزة الكرة الذهبية، لأفضل لاعب ولاعبة في العالم، بالإضافة لتسليم جائزة كوبا لأفضل لاعب شاب تحت سن 21 عاما، إضافة لجائزة "ليف ياشين" لأفضل حارس مرمى في العالم.
وانتشرت العديد من التسريبات خلال الأيام الماضية، والتي تحدثت عن حسم الأرجنتيني، ليونيل ميسي، نجم برشلونة لجائزة الكرة الذهبية للمرة السادسة في مسيرته، بعدما توج هذا العام أيضا بجائزة الأفضل المقدمة من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "الفيفا".
وفي حال صدقت التسريبات، فسينفرد الساحر الأرجنتيني بعدد مرات الفوز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية بعد أعوام (2009 و2010 و2011 و2012 و2015)، وسيفك الشراكة مع البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الحاصل على الجائزة خمس مرات، أعوام: (2008، 2013، 2014، 2016، 2017).
وجاء خلف قائد برشلونة في الترتيب حسب التسريبات، الهولندي فيرجيل فان دايك، صخرة دفاع ليفربول، وفي المركز الثالث المصري محمد صلاح، هداف نجم ليفربول وهداف "البريمير ليغ" في الموسمين السابقين.
وتعتمد مجلة "فرانس فوتبول" على أصوات صحفيين رياضيين من حول العالم، للتصويت للفائز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل لاعب في العالم.
المصدر: وكالات