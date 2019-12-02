 
حفل توزيع جوائز الكرة الذهبية.. (تغطية مباشرة)

Reuters
تتجه الأنظار اليوم في تمام الساعة 21:30 بتوقيت موسكو ومكة المكرمة إلى العاصمة الفرنسية التي تستضيف حفل جائزة الكرة الذهبية 2019، والتي تقدمها مجلة "فرانس فوتبول" الفرنسية الشهيرة.

توافد اللاعبين والضيوف إلى حفل توزيع جوائز الكرة الذهبية:

الإعلان عن المرشحين الـ 10 الأوائل للفوز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية 2019:

يتصدر هذه القائمة نجم برشلونة وقائد المنتخب الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، المرشح الأبرز للفوز بالكرة الذهبية السادسة في تاريخه.

وتضم القائمة نجم يوفنتوس كريستيانو رونالدو، ونجوم ليفربول، المصري محمد صلاح، وفيرجيل فان دايك، وساديو ماني وأليسون بيكر.

كما تضم نجما مانشستر سيتي، الجزائري رياض محرز وبرناردو سيلفا، وروبرت ليفاندوفيسكي نجم بايرن ميونخ، وكيليان مبابي نجم باريس سان جيرمان.

وكشف الموقع الرسمي لمجلة "فرانس فوتبول" بترتيب تنازلي عن القائمة النهائية من المركز 11 لغاية المركز 30 للمتنافسين على الكرة الذهبية لعام 2019:

المركز 11:
- فرينكي دي يونغ نجم برشلونة.

المركز 12:
- رحيم ستيرلينغ نجم مانشستر سيتي.

المركز 13:
- إيدين هازارد نجم ريال مدريد.

المركز 14:
- كيفين دي بروين لاعب مانشستر سيتي.

المركز 15:
- ماتياس دي ليخت نجم يوفنتوس.

المركز 16:
- سيرجيو أغويرو مهاجم مانشستر سيتي.

المركز 17:
- روبيرتو فيرمينيو نجم ليفربول.

المركز 18:
- أنطونيو غريزمان نجم برشلونة.

المركز 19:
- ترنت ألكساندر أرنولد لاعب ليفربول.

المركز 20:
- بيير إيمريك أوباميانغ مهاجم أرسنال.

- دوشان تاديتش نجم أياكس.

المركز 22:
- هيونغ مين سون نجم توتنهام.

المركز 23:
- هوغو لوريس حارس مرمى توتنهام.

المركز 24:
- كاليديو كولي بالي مدافع نابولي.

- أندريه تير شتيغن حارس مرمى برشلونة.

المركز 26:
- كريم بنزيما مهاجم ريال مدريد.

- الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم لاعب ليفربول.

المركز 28:
- جواو فيليكس مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد.

- دوني فان دي بيك لاعب أياكس أمستردام.

- ماركينيوس مدافع باريس سان جيرمان.

وسيشهد الحفل مراسم تسليم جائزة الكرة الذهبية، لأفضل لاعب ولاعبة في العالم، بالإضافة لتسليم جائزة كوبا لأفضل لاعب شاب تحت سن 21 عاما، إضافة لجائزة "ليف ياشين" لأفضل حارس مرمى في العالم.

وانتشرت العديد من التسريبات خلال الأيام الماضية، والتي تحدثت عن حسم الأرجنتيني، ليونيل ميسي، نجم برشلونة لجائزة الكرة الذهبية للمرة السادسة في مسيرته، بعدما توج هذا العام أيضا بجائزة الأفضل المقدمة من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "الفيفا".

وفي حال صدقت التسريبات، فسينفرد الساحر الأرجنتيني بعدد مرات الفوز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية بعد أعوام (2009 و2010 و2011 و2012 و2015)، وسيفك الشراكة مع البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الحاصل على الجائزة خمس مرات، أعوام: (2008، 2013، 2014، 2016، 2017).

وجاء خلف قائد برشلونة في الترتيب حسب التسريبات، الهولندي فيرجيل فان دايك، صخرة دفاع ليفربول، وفي المركز الثالث المصري محمد صلاح، هداف نجم ليفربول وهداف "البريمير ليغ" في الموسمين السابقين.

وتعتمد مجلة "فرانس فوتبول" على أصوات صحفيين رياضيين من حول العالم، للتصويت للفائز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل لاعب في العالم.

المصدر: وكالات

