هابل يرصد سديما "وحشيا'' يُولد النجوم الجديدة بوتيرة سريعة

#HubbleClassic NGC 604 is a giant stellar nursery in the nearby Triangulum Galaxy (M33). It's almost 100 times bigger than the Orion Nebula in our own galaxy. It also hosts more than 200 hot, massive, young stars, versus four in the Orion Nebula: https://t.co/4nKe5CfmTVpic.twitter.com/hMkuBHT8h3