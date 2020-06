تلسكوب هابل يرصد "رقاقات الثلج الكونية"

#HubbleFriday Globular cluster NGC 6441 is a busy place to be.



About 13,000 light-years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy, this cluster is home to countless stars, along with a few pulsars and a planetary nebula, which form when stars die: https://t.co/2gyXD2iQiEpic.twitter.com/cWelBDQBPv