تعرض سفينة لهجوم قبالة مدينة "نشطون" اليمنية

UKMTO WARNING 001/APR/23



ATTACK



UKMTO have received a report of a vessel under attack in position 1531.838N 05213.688 (18NM south of Nishtun, Yemen). Shots fired at vessel, 3 boats with 3-4 POB on each.https://t.co/a6eYax4Zi0#MaritimeSecurity#MarSecpic.twitter.com/PvKXSCPRTb