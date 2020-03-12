 
إصابة الممثل توم هانكس وزوجته بفيروس كورونا

أعلن الممثل الأمريكي توم هانكس، الأربعاء على صفحته في "إنستغرام"، أنه أصيب وزوجته الممثلة ريتا ويلسون بفيروس كورونا، أثناء سفرهما إلى أستراليا.

وغرد هانكس: "أنا وزوجتي في أستراليا حاليا، وخضعنا لاختبارات طبية أظهرت إصابتنا بالفيروس".

وأضاف هانكس: "شعرنا بالتعب قليلا، كما لو كنا مصابين بنزلات البرد وبعض آلام الجسم. كان لدى ريتا بعض القشعريرة. بعض حمى طفيفة جدا... كما هو مطلوب في العالم الآن أجرينا اختبارا لفيروس كورونا، ووجدنا أن (النتيجة) إيجابية".

