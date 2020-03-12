إصابة الممثل توم هانكس وزوجته بفيروس كورونا
أعلن الممثل الأمريكي توم هانكس، الأربعاء على صفحته في "إنستغرام"، أنه أصيب وزوجته الممثلة ريتا ويلسون بفيروس كورونا، أثناء سفرهما إلى أستراليا.
وغرد هانكس: "أنا وزوجتي في أستراليا حاليا، وخضعنا لاختبارات طبية أظهرت إصابتنا بالفيروس".
وأضاف هانكس: "شعرنا بالتعب قليلا، كما لو كنا مصابين بنزلات البرد وبعض آلام الجسم. كان لدى ريتا بعض القشعريرة. بعض حمى طفيفة جدا... كما هو مطلوب في العالم الآن أجرينا اختبارا لفيروس كورونا، ووجدنا أن (النتيجة) إيجابية".
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!