إعصار مدمر يجتاح قرى ساحلية في بنغلاديش ويتسبب بإجلاء 800 ألف شخص (صور+ فيديو)

#WATCH | West Bengal: Heavy rain and gusty winds lash Kolkata; visuals from Kalighat.



As per IMD, Severe #Cyclonic Storm (SCS) “Remal” over the North Bay of Bengal about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal),to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining WB… pic.twitter.com/sK6XJlmXzg