الدفاع الأفغانية: مقتل العشرات من مسلحي طالبان بغارات جوية

أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية، اليوم الأحد، مقتل العشرات من مسلحي حركة طالبان بغارات جوية نفذتها القوات الحكومية أمس السبت في مناطق متفرقة بشمال البلاد.

وجاء في بيان وزارة الداخلية، اليوم الأحد، أنه تم قتل 81 مسلحا من حركة طالبان في غارات جوية للقوات الحكومية بولاية بلخ بشمال البلاد، كما تمت تصفية عدد من مسلحي طالبان بغارات جوية في ولاية بدخشان الشمالية وضواحي مركز محافظة قندهار، وغيرها.

المصدر: وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية

