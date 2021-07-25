الدفاع الأفغانية: مقتل العشرات من مسلحي طالبان بغارات جوية
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية، اليوم الأحد، مقتل العشرات من مسلحي حركة طالبان بغارات جوية نفذتها القوات الحكومية أمس السبت في مناطق متفرقة بشمال البلاد.
وجاء في بيان وزارة الداخلية، اليوم الأحد، أنه تم قتل 81 مسلحا من حركة طالبان في غارات جوية للقوات الحكومية بولاية بلخ بشمال البلاد، كما تمت تصفية عدد من مسلحي طالبان بغارات جوية في ولاية بدخشان الشمالية وضواحي مركز محافظة قندهار، وغيرها.
81 #Taliban terrorists were Killed and 44 others were wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF in Kaldar & Chamtal districts of #Balkh province, yesterday.— Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) July 25, 2021
Also, 2 vehicles including a car packed explosives, 10 motorbikes & a large amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/M0GqfKhEgk
12 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 5 others were wounded in clearing operations conducted by #ANDSF with support from #AAF at the outskirts of #Kandahar provincial center, yesterday.— Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) July 25, 2021
Also, 2 hideouts, 3 motorbikes, 3 weapons and some amount of their amos were destroyed.
6 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 7 others were wounded in an operation conducted by #ANDSF with support from #AAF at the outskirts of #Takhar provincial center, last night.— Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) July 25, 2021
المصدر: وزارة الدفاع الأفغانية