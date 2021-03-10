في موقف محرج جديد.. بايدن يبدو وكأنه نسي اسم وزير الدفاع الأمريكي (فيديو)
أثار الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن، من جديد موجة سخرية حيث وقع في موقف محرج عندما نسي على ما يبدو متحدثا في فعالية رسمية اسم وزير الدفاع للولايات المتحدة، لويد أوستين.
وألقى بايدن الاثنين كلمة بمناسبة عيد المرأة العالمي تحدث فيها عن النساء في القوات المسلحة الأمريكية وأعلن عن ترشيحه امرأتين لمنصبين في قيادتها.
وأراد بايدن أثناء الخطاب أن يوجه الشكر إلى وزير دفاعه، الذي كان واقفا إلى جانب الرئيس، لكنه تعلثم وبدا كأنه نسي اسم أوستين.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي: "أود أن أشكر الوزير.. الجنرال السابق.. ما زلت أسميه بالجنرال.. رفيقي الذي يدير هذه المؤسسة هناك".
واعتبر بعض المتابعين أن الرئيس نسي كذلك تسمية البنتاغون حيث لجأ إلى عبارة "هذه المؤسسة"، مع الإشارة إلى أن الرئيس تلفظ "الوزير أوستين" قبل ذلك خلال الكلمة عندما كان يقرأها من النص المتحرك.
وأثار هذا الوضع المحرج، الذي لفتت إليه اهتمام وسائل إعلام، وابلا من التعليقات الساخرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وسبق أن أثار بايدن عدة مرات اهتمام وسائل الإعلام بأخطائه وزلات لسانه في تصريحات علنية خلال الحملة الانتخابية الرئاسية وبعدها بما في ذلك حينما اختلط عليه الأمر بين حفيدته وابنه الراحل أو تحدثه عن "ترشحه لمجلس الشيوخ".
Pres. Biden appears to forget the name of the Pentagon and the name of the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin:— Karyn Ciscowski 🇺🇸💥 (@ciscowski) March 10, 2021
“I want to thank the — former general...the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary.”
🇺🇸 https://t.co/F3fEMRWwDdpic.twitter.com/ecRm7p8Fu8
Does he have Dementia? President Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon & his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.🤦🏽♂️🤔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6UG6QnIp7v— Khalid A Alorair (@alorair) March 9, 2021
Biden can never seem to figure out what to do after he leaves the mic. He always looks to his handlers or Commie Kamala for direction. Ystrday he couldn't name lloyd Austin as secty of defense or the pentagon. Who can see dementia. Commie K takes the reins. Oh my god we are lost!— Mark serricchio (@Markserricchio1) March 9, 2021
Can someone in Joe Biden’s administration make Joe flash cards with names & positions of members in his cabinet?— cl (@clteach06) March 10, 2021
Here Joe, YOU APPOINTED —
“Lloyd J. Austin III is the 28th Secretary of Defense, sworn in on Jan. 22, 2021”...just 6 weeks ago😳.
https://t.co/WykgnTdV95
Poor guy. Awkward moment Biden appears to FORGET Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's name as he calls him 'the guy over there' https://t.co/HTkBw7nwU5— Brian Wetterling (@BrianWetterling) March 9, 2021
Of course I remember the name of STONE COLD LLOYD AUSTIN! He’s doing a great job!— JosephJBiden (@JosephJBiden1) March 9, 2021
المصدر: RT + وكالات + "تويتر"