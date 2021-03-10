 
في موقف محرج جديد.. بايدن يبدو وكأنه نسي اسم وزير الدفاع الأمريكي (فيديو)

في موقف محرج جديد.. بايدن يبدو وكأنه نسي اسم وزير الدفاع الأمريكي (فيديو)
Reuters CARLOS BARRIA
الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن، ووزير الدفاع للولايات المتحدة، لويد أوستين.
أثار الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن، من جديد موجة سخرية حيث وقع في موقف محرج عندما نسي على ما يبدو متحدثا في فعالية رسمية اسم وزير الدفاع للولايات المتحدة، لويد أوستين.

وألقى بايدن الاثنين كلمة بمناسبة عيد المرأة العالمي تحدث فيها عن النساء في القوات المسلحة الأمريكية وأعلن عن ترشيحه امرأتين لمنصبين في قيادتها.

وأراد بايدن أثناء الخطاب أن يوجه الشكر إلى وزير دفاعه، الذي كان واقفا إلى جانب الرئيس، لكنه تعلثم وبدا كأنه نسي اسم أوستين.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي: "أود أن أشكر الوزير.. الجنرال السابق.. ما زلت أسميه بالجنرال.. رفيقي الذي يدير هذه المؤسسة هناك".

واعتبر بعض المتابعين أن الرئيس نسي كذلك تسمية البنتاغون حيث لجأ إلى عبارة "هذه المؤسسة"، مع الإشارة إلى أن الرئيس تلفظ "الوزير أوستين" قبل ذلك خلال الكلمة عندما كان يقرأها من النص المتحرك.

وأثار هذا الوضع المحرج، الذي لفتت إليه اهتمام وسائل إعلام، وابلا من التعليقات الساخرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وسبق أن أثار بايدن عدة مرات اهتمام وسائل الإعلام بأخطائه وزلات لسانه في تصريحات علنية خلال الحملة الانتخابية الرئاسية وبعدها بما في ذلك حينما اختلط عليه الأمر بين حفيدته وابنه الراحل أو تحدثه عن "ترشحه لمجلس الشيوخ".

المصدر: RT + وكالات + "تويتر" 

